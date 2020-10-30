Cabot Top Ten Trader Movers & Shakers Weekly Update
Article Excerpt
What started out as a normal, controlled pullback two weeks ago has morphed into another serious correction in the market, with the major indexes falling sharply this week—as of this morning, all of the major indexes we track are off more than 4% on the week, which has wiped out the nascent intermediate-term green light.