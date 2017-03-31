Cabot Top Ten Trader Movers & Shakers Weekly Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
The market has acted well since its Monday morning shakeout—that dip pushed the S&P 500 and other indexes below their 50-day lines, and even had the S&P 600 SmallCap kissing 16 week lows, but buyers stepped in and have generally driven prices higher since.