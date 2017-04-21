Cabot Top Ten Trader Movers & Shakers Weekly Update
The action of the past few days has been very encouraging, raising the possibility that last week’s fearful dip (driven by eye-grabbing headlines concerning North Korea) was a shakeout. That dip produced some elevated short-term sentiment readings (including the highest put-call ratio since the election and a spike in the VIX volatility index) that are often seen near market lows.