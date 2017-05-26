Cabot Top Ten Trader Movers & Shakers Weekly Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
As for the market, last week, we said that Wednesday’s huge distribution day was a shot across the market’s bow—while it didn’t break the overall bull market, we thought the next few days (or couple of weeks) would tell us whether that was more of a shakeout or the start of a topping phase.
Who can buy $300 or $400 stocks?
Thanks for asking Jack. Common question, but the fact is the price of a stock doesn’t mean anything — the dollar amount you invest does. If a $300 stock trends up, it can move hundreds of points over time, so you don’t need many shares. Just look at so many of the big winners like GOOGL, AMZN, etc etc. Of course there’s some limit (like Berkshire Hathaway), but we advise focusing on how much money you’re putting to work, and not the share totals.