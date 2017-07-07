Cabot Top Ten Trader Movers & Shakers Weekly Update
Article Excerpt
We still see more positive than negative evidence, though the gap has shrunk a lot during the past week. At this point, we still think the onus is on the bulls to step up after this three-and-a-half-week retreat. Until they do that in a decisive fashion, you should limit new buying to small positions and, of course, honor your stops for any stocks that are weakening.