Cabot Top Ten Trader Movers & Shakers Weekly Update
Article Excerpt
The market has gotten off to a fast start so far in 2018, with the big-cap indexes rising sharply (small-caps less so) and many individual stocks (including some of last year’s leaders that rested for the past five weeks) doing the same. That keeps the trends pointed up, so you should remain bullish.