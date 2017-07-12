Cabot Dividend Investor Weekly Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
The broad market remains in a holding pattern. Some stocks are breaking out to new highs, but others are breaking down. The Nasdaq regained some ground this week, but the divergences between the major indexes remain. There’s no reason to panic, but we are making a couple of moves to reduce risk this week.