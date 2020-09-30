Cabot Income Advisor Weekly Update
Article Excerpt
The environment for writing calls has deteriorated of late as the market uptrend has been interrupted. A market moving higher increases investors’ willingness to speculate on higher stock prices, and call premiums rise. A choppy market reduces demand and call premiums.