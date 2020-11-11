Cabot Income Advisor Weekly Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
The economy is already rebounding, and at a stronger pace than was expected. But it still has one arm tied behind its back with the remaining restrictions and lockdowns. Plus, with the indexes not far from all time highs, the market had likely risen as much as it was going to before the next phase of the recovery came into view.