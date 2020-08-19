Cabot Income Advisor Weekly Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
It has been an amazing market. The S&P 500 just made a new all time high. It has rallied a staggering 55% since the lows in less than five months. The market is forward looking and anticipates a rapidly growing economy, a friendly Fed and record low interest rates and a vaccine in the months ahead.