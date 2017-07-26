Income Investing

Important Information for REIT Investors

July 26, 2017|by
1 Comment

You are trying to access subscriber-only content.

If you are a subscriber, log in here.

If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!

Article Excerpt

We recently added a new real estate investment trust (REIT) to the High Yield Tier. REITs can be a great source of high income, but they have some unique features that investors should be aware of.

Comments

  • Warren L.

    I wanted to get the information regarding how REIT income is taxed and all I got was what was said under the heading Article Excerpt.

Tell Us What You Think

You must be logged in to post a comment.