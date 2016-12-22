Options Trading

Buy-Write vs. Naked Put Sale

December 22, 2016|by
Add Comment

You are trying to access subscriber-only content.

If you are a subscriber, log in here.

If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!

Article Excerpt

Cypress Semiconductor (CY) is on the top of my radar for a new bullish position after a couple of days of call buying and put selling. Here are the put sales: Tuesday: Seller of 3,000 June 12 Puts for $1.45 – Stock at 11.60 (trader willing to buy 300,000 shares at 12) Wednesday: Seller of […]

Comments

Tell Us What You Think