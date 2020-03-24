Options Trading

From the Cabot Profit Booster 116 issue of Cabot Profit Booster

Cabot Profit Booster 116

March 24, 2020|by
Add Comment

You are trying to access subscriber-only content.

If you are a subscriber, log in here.

If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!

Article Excerpt

China was the first country to be devastated by coronavirus, and although the pandemic there is not completely over (and there are doubts about the accuracy of that country’s daily virus count), it’s almost surely on a downhill swing. That’s helped the Shanghai composite to fare better than the S&P this year, and not surprisingly, many (not all) Chinese stocks have shown some interesting resilience during this crisis

Comments

Tell Us What You Think

You must be logged in to post a comment.