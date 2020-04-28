From the Cabot Profit Booster 121 issue of Cabot Profit Booster
Cabot Profit Booster 121
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
Our positions continue to perform exceptionally well as the market rally of the past month has pushed nearly all of our Covered Calls above our short strike price, and on their way to full profit.