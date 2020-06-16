From the Cabot Profit Booster 128 issue of Cabot Profit Booster
Cabot Profit Booster 128
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
The Cabot Profit Booster Portfolio continues to do very well … though depending on which sectors are in favor and which are not on any given day, we have had some stocks moving up and down violently.