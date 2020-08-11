From the Cabot Profit Booster 136 issue of Cabot Profit Booster
Cabot Profit Booster 136
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
With nearly four million apps in Google Play Store, developers face the daunting task of targeting potential customers. Today’s recommendation makes this effort easier by simplifying the app advertising, delivery and tracking process, helping developers and digital advertisers increase revenue and user engagement at scale.