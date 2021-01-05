Cabot Profit Booster 156

The Cabot Profit Booster portfolio had a spectacular 2020, aided by great stock picks from Cabot Top Ten Trader Chief Analyst Mike Cintolo, “juicy” call premiums which we sold via our covered call strategy, and a generally strong market. Now that the calendar has flipped to 2021, we will stick to the plan, and manage our open positions with an eye out for risk, while continuing to sell covered calls on the best of stocks. This brings me to today’s recommendation …