From the Cabot Profit Booster 160 issue of Cabot Profit Booster
Cabot Profit Booster 160
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
The stock market was under a bit more selling pressure last week as investors seem to be acting negative, even in response to positive earnings results. Unfortunately, the volatility shook us out of our Coeur Mining (CDE) covered call position. We won’t get every trade right, but that highlights the importance of risk management, especially in turbulent markets. This leads me to this week’s Cabot Profit Booster recommendation from a somewhat more defensive sector.