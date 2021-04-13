From the Cabot Profit Booster 170 issue of Cabot Profit Booster
Cabot Profit Booster 170
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
This Friday is the expiration of our six April Covered Call positions. I would categorize these six positions as a good, but somewhat mixed bag, as only one trade looks like it will expire for its full profit potential (ANF), while four (TRIP, SUM, AMKR, AZEK) are in good shape but may need attention in the week to come, and one (ZI) which is mostly trading at a breakeven. As is always the case, I will update on where we stand with these expiring positions Thursday afternoon or Friday morning.