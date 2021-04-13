Cabot Profit Booster 170

This Friday is the expiration of our six April Covered Call positions. I would categorize these six positions as a good, but somewhat mixed bag, as only one trade looks like it will expire for its full profit potential (ANF), while four (TRIP, SUM, AMKR, AZEK) are in good shape but may need attention in the week to come, and one (ZI) which is mostly trading at a breakeven. As is always the case, I will update on where we stand with these expiring positions Thursday afternoon or Friday morning.