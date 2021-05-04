From the Cabot Profit Booster 173 issue of Cabot Profit Booster
Cabot Profit Booster 173
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
While some sectors of the market look tired (growth), other sectors and stocks (retail, materials, financials, energy) continue to make new highs and/or come alive. Fortunately, the Cabot Profit Booster portfolio has avoided the hyper-growth stocks that are under pressure, and is positioned in stocks that are in the strongest sectors.