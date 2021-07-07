Cabot Profit Booster 182

There’s no doubt it has been an incredible year for the market. The S&P 500 has witnessed five straight months of gains while simultaneously carving out new all-time highs in the process. And last week was no different. The market continued to forge higher, with all three major market benchmarks closing the week near or at all-time highs. The S&P 500 added 1.67%, the Dow gained 1.02%, and the Nasdaq advanced by 1.94%.