Cabot Profit Booster 193

The one trade from the September expiration cycle that was not closed last week was CFX, which leaves us with the stock and no option position. While it is possible that CFX will rebound in the days/weeks to come, because of the market weakness, I am going to sell my stock position today and take my small loss. If you would prefer to sell a new call, which I am not doing, I might target the October 45 strike to further lower your cost basis.