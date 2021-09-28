From the Cabot Profit Booster 194 issue of Cabot Profit Booster
Cabot Profit Booster 194
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
Last week, despite a large market decline on Monday, the major indices took a baby step forward. The S&P 500 gained 0.51%, the Dow rose 0.62%, and the Nasdaq eked out 0.02%. The advance came despite ongoing uncertainties around Chinese property developer Evergrande and the seemingly hawkish message from the Fed announcement. Now the focus has shifted to Washington, D.C.’s finest and the decision around the debt ceiling and infrastructure. Add a sprinkle of Chinese power concerns and there seems to be just enough worry to keep investors on their toes.
Comments