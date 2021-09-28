Cabot Profit Booster 194

Last week, despite a large market decline on Monday, the major indices took a baby step forward. The S&P 500 gained 0.51%, the Dow rose 0.62%, and the Nasdaq eked out 0.02%. The advance came despite ongoing uncertainties around Chinese property developer Evergrande and the seemingly hawkish message from the Fed announcement. Now the focus has shifted to Washington, D.C.’s finest and the decision around the debt ceiling and infrastructure. Add a sprinkle of Chinese power concerns and there seems to be just enough worry to keep investors on their toes.