Cabot Profit Booster 197

Before we dive too deep into this week’s idea I have decided to sell our PureStorage (PSTG) stock position as the stock has not been participating in the recent market rally. This could prove to be a mistake, but I would prefer to lock in our small profit, while at the same time raise some cash for upcoming trades.

Moving on …

The market added to recent gains last week, as the S&P 500 had its best week since July. The S&P 500 rose 1.8%, the Dow climbed 1.6%, and the Nasdaq added 2.2%.