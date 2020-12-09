Options Trading

LEAPs

December 9, 2020| by
Add Comment

You are trying to access subscriber-only content.

If you are a subscriber, log in here.

If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!

Article Excerpt

The stock market notched new all-time highs this week with all the major indexes participating. And interestingly, money appears to be rotating into formerly unloved cyclical stocks and sectors, including Ford (F) which attracted a large LEAP call buy. Here is that trade, followed by my analysis, and a bit about what a LEAP option […]

Comments

Tell Us What You Think

You must be logged in to post a comment.