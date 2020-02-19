From the Cabot Early Opportunities 106 issue of Cabot Early Opportunities
Cabot Early Opportunities 106
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
Stock Name Market Cap Price Investment Type Slack (WORK) $15.2 billion 27.58 Rapid Growth – Collaboration Software Sprout Social (SPT) $995 million 20.22 Growth – Social Media Software Sunnova (NOVA) $1.36 billion 16.24 Growth – Solar Panels & Storage Varonis (VRNS) $2.80 billion 91.97 Growth – Security Software Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) $1.30 billion 32.80 Development […]