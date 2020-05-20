From the Cabot Early Opportunities 109 issue of Cabot Early Opportunities
Cabot Early Opportunities 109
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
Stock Name Market Cap Price Investment Type DraftKings (DKNG) $9.2 billion 29.57 Rapid Growth – Sports Betting Enphase (ENPH) $8.4 billion 67.02 Rapid Growth – Solar Formula One Group (FWONK) $7.6 billion 31.17 Growth – Auto Racing GFL Environmental (GFL) $5.8 billion 17.78 Rapid Growth – Waste Services Viela Bio (VIE) $2.7 billion 54.21 […]