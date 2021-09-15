From the Cabot Early Opportunities 125 issue of Cabot Early Opportunities
Cabot Early Opportunities 125
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
Stock Name Market Cap Price Investment Type Asana (ASAN) * $19.4 billion 106.5 Rapid Growth – Software Bellring Brands (BRBR) $1.25 billion 31.07 Growth – Consumer Dlocal Limited (DLO) $18.5 billion 64.07 Rapid Growth – Payments Snowflake (SNOW) $94.3 319.25 Rapid Growth – Software Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) $1.45 billion 23.61 Development Stage – Biotech *Watch […]
Comments