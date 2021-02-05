Cabot Early Opportunities Special Bulletin
Article Excerpt
As earnings season gets into gear we have a few updates on positions that have reported this week. Stepping back and looking holistically at our portfolio, which currently has 34 positions, we’re going to view earnings season as an opportunity to prune our portfolio a little. Essentially, we want to use the current market’s strength to our advantage to lock in some profits, exit stories that aren’t super-inspiring at the moment, and focus on the highest potential names.