Cabot Early Opportunities Special Bulletin
Article Excerpt
Nuance (NUAN) reported Q1 fiscal 2021 results yesterday that beat expectations on the top and bottom lines. That said, the numbers don’t look that great due to a large, non-strategic coding government contract that did not renew (management previously disclosed on the Q4 fiscal 2020 conference call) and the ongoing transition to a subscription model.