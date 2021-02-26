Cabot Early Opportunities Special Bulletin
Arcosa (ACA) released an uninspiring report on Wednesday that was particularly ill-timed given yesterday’s market retreat. The company missed across the board. Revenue was up 2.7% to $459 million, missing by $4.7 million while adjusted EPS of $0.33 missed by $0.08. Guidance for 2021 also missed.