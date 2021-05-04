Cabot Early Opportunities Special Bulletin
Article Excerpt
The market has been a little iffy over the last five or so sessions. This action, coming on the back of great earnings from mega cap tech stocks last week, but not great reactions, suggests a more conservative stance is appropriate right now for some of our high-growth names.