Cabot Early Opportunities Special Bulletin

June 23, 2021
We’re going to step aside from e.l.f Beauty (ELF) today for a very slight loss (roughly 4%). We’ve held the stock for just over a month and it has posted uninspiring performance, especially since reporting on May 26. My original intent was to try to make a relatively quick and modest gain on the stock, but with so many other positions working well there’s little incentive to hold this one.

