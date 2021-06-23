Cabot Early Opportunities Special Bulletin
We’re going to step aside from e.l.f Beauty (ELF) today for a very slight loss (roughly 4%). We’ve held the stock for just over a month and it has posted uninspiring performance, especially since reporting on May 26. My original intent was to try to make a relatively quick and modest gain on the stock, but with so many other positions working well there’s little incentive to hold this one.