Cabot Early Opportunities Special Bulletin
Article Excerpt
Sprout Social (SPT) reported Q3 results yesterday that beat expectations. Revenue was up 46% to $49.1 million versus expected growth of 42%. Adjusted EPS was -$0.03 versus $0.01 expected. Customer count grew 20% to 30,705, customers spending over $10K in ARR grew 57% to 4,380, and customers spending over $50K grew 98% to 478.
