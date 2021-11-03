 Cabot Early Opportunities Special Bulletin - Cabot Wealth Network

Small Cap Stocks

Cabot Early Opportunities Special Bulletin

November 3, 2021
Sprout Social (SPT) reported Q3 results yesterday that beat expectations. Revenue was up 46% to $49.1 million versus expected growth of 42%. Adjusted EPS was -$0.03 versus $0.01 expected. Customer count grew 20% to 30,705, customers spending over $10K in ARR grew 57% to 4,380, and customers spending over $50K grew 98% to 478.

