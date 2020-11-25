Cabot Micro-Cap Insider Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
Given the news that we are likely to have several effective vaccines approved over the next couple of months, value stocks, which tend to be more cyclical and thus will benefit more sharply from an improving economy, have outperformed growth stocks.