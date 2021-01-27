Cabot Micro-Cap Insider Update
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
As I mentioned last week, the stock market is off to a great start with the S&P 500 at an all-time high. However, it’s important to remember that usually the market is choppy in February and March in the first year of a new party in the White House as shown below.