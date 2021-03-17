Cabot Micro-Cap Insider Update

After a little volatility in the past couple of weeks, most of our recommendations are at or close to all-time highs. The S&P 500 is back to all-time highs. The NASDAQ Index, after pulling back ~11.0%, has rebounded sharply and is up ~8.0% in a little over a week. In times like these, it’s important to make sure we are checking the fundamentals to ensure our recommendations haven’t run ahead of fair value.