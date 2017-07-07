From the Cabot Small-Cap Confidential 218 issue of Cabot Small-Cap Confidential
Cabot Small Cap Confidential 218
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
THE BIG IDEA In 2010, U.S. Marine Corporal Jeffrey Cole was on routine patrol with his unit in Afghanistan, checking to see if there had been any Taliban activity in the area. It didn’t turn out to be a routine day. His patrol began taking gunfire from enemy forces. Jeffrey was hit six times. His […]