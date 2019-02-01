From the Cabot Small Cap Confidential 237 issue of Cabot Small-Cap Confidential
Cabot Small Cap Confidential 237
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
THE BIG IDEA On June 21, 2018 Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy issued his final decision before retiring, and reshaped the laws that will govern future taxation on interstate e-commerce sales. For decades, states had been prohibited from collecting sales taxes on residents’ transactions when goods were purchased from out-of-state online and mail order retailers. […]