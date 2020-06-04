From the Cabot Small Cap Confidential 253 issue of Cabot Small-Cap Confidential
Cabot Small Cap Confidential 253
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
The Big Idea We’ve enjoyed tremendous success investing early in off-the-beaten path insurance brokerage companies. This success is due, in large part, to selecting technology-enabled companies with business plans developed around efficiently capturing, and keeping, clients. These companies include Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) and Everquote (EVER). Both are rapid-growth, high-valuation stocks that blow away most competitors […]