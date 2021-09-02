From the Cabot Small Cap Confidential 268 issue of Cabot Small-Cap Confidential
Cabot Small Cap Confidential 268
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
The Big Idea Whenever a lawsuit is filed the first thing that happens is lawyers on both sides go through a discovery process. This means searching for relevant information, facts, and evidence. It requires sifting through tons of materials – emails, documents, financial statements, mail, voicemails, etc. – to find tidbits of information that can […]
Comments