Cabot Small-Cap Confidential Special Bulletin
Article Excerpt
Karyopharm (KPTI) pre-announced Q4 2020 results yesterday morning and I watched the stock, which was weak (closed down 8%) throughout the day as I pondered the results. I’ll get to my thoughts in a minute. First, the numbers.