Small Cap Stocks

Cabot Small-Cap Confidential Special Bulletin

February 8, 2021| by
Add Comment

You are trying to access subscriber-only content.

If you are a subscriber, log in here.

If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!

Article Excerpt

Cerence (CRNC) reported this morning that Q1 revenue was up 22.6% to $95 million (beating by $7.1 million) while adjusted EPS of $0.59 was up 103% (beating by $0.08). There are a lot of initiatives at Cerence and management had a lot to say, but I’ll just mention a few things that jumped out at me.

Comments

Tell Us What You Think

You must be logged in to post a comment.