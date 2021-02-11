Cabot Small-Cap Confidential Special Bulletin

Avalara (AVLR) reported results after the close yesterday that handily beat expectations on virtually all metrics. Q4 revenue was up 35% to $144.8 million (beating by $11.4 million) while adjusted EPS of $0.09 beat by $0.15. Billings of $167 million were up 38%. Adjusted gross margin increased from 71% to 74% and free cash flow increased from $14.2 million to $28.6 million.