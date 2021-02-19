Cabot Small-Cap Confidential Special Bulletin
Article Excerpt
Everbridge (EVBG) reported Q4 results yesterday that exceeded expectations on both the top and bottom lines and have sent shares soaring over 20% to a new all-time high this morning. Part of the reason is that the stock has been consolidating forever and is one of the few high-growth software stocks that has not traded at a crazy valuation. Today’s move may be the beginning of a reset to a sustained higher valuation (hopefully).