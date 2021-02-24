Cabot Small-Cap Confidential Special Bulletin
Sprout Social (SPT) reported Q4 results yesterday that surpassed expectations. Revenue was up 32.6% to $37.3 million (beating by $1.4 million) while adjusted EPS of -$0.06 beat by $0.05. Guidance for 2021 looks solid with management calling for 2021 revenue of $172.5 million (up 30%), modestly ahead of estimates for $170 million.