Cabot Small-Cap Confidential Special Bulletin

BioLife (BLFS) reported Q4 results yesterday after the close that surpassed revenue expectations. Revenue was up 77.5% to $14.7 million (beating by $1.2 million) while adjusted EPS of -$0.01 was in-line. For the full-year 2020 revenue was up 76% to $48.1 million, driven largely by Media products, which grew by 32% to $31 million.