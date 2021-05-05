Cabot Small-Cap Confidential Special Bulletin

Cardlytics (CDLX) reported last night that Q1 revenue grew by 17% to $53.2 million (beating by $2 million) and that adjusted EPS came in at -$0.34, a drop from -$0.26 in the year ago quarter (and $0.03 shy of expectations). Overall, the quarter showed continued improvement in the business as revenue, Q1 billings ($76.3 million) and adjusted contribution ($24.3 million) were all either at or slightly ahead of consensus estimates.