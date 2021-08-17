Cabot Small-Cap Confidential Special Bulletin
Porch Group (PRCH) reported yesterday afternoon with results coming in ahead of management guidance and significant contributions from acquired companies. Despite the strong high-level numbers, the stock is selling off today and we’re going to step aside with the modest profit we still have (around 25%).
