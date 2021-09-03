Cabot Small-Cap Confidential Special Bulletin
You are trying to access subscriber-only content.
If you are a subscriber, log in here.
If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!
Article Excerpt
In JOANN’s second quarter as a public company, management has dealt with the Delta variant complicating social sewing events and supply chain challenges driving up costs. The net effect in Q2 was that revenue of $496.9 million missed by almost $36 million and adjusted EPS of -$0.20 missed by $0.06.
Comments