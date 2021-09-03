 Cabot Small-Cap Confidential Special Bulletin - Cabot Wealth Network

Small Cap Stocks

Cabot Small-Cap Confidential Special Bulletin

September 3, 2021| by
Add Comment

You are trying to access subscriber-only content.

If you are a subscriber, log in here.

If you are not a subscriber, click here for your subscription. Subscribers will have unlimited access to our magazine articles and more!

Article Excerpt

In JOANN’s second quarter as a public company, management has dealt with the Delta variant complicating social sewing events and supply chain challenges driving up costs. The net effect in Q2 was that revenue of $496.9 million missed by almost $36 million and adjusted EPS of -$0.20 missed by $0.06.

Comments

You must log in to post a comment.

Enter Your Log In Credentials

This setting should only be used on your home or work computer.

Need Assistance?

call Cabot Wealth Network Customer Service at

(800) 326-8826

Send this to a friend